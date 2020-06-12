Keep your kids safe around fireworks

By: Kara Carter, M.D., Pediatrician, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy

Fireworks are an Independence Day tradition for many families. The sparkle in the night sky, the music that accompanies most displays, who can resist a holiday that is so bright and celebratory?

While it is safest to attend a sanctioned public fireworks display, many areas are still recovering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and may not host a public fireworks display this year. If you plan to attend a public display, we encourage you and your loved ones to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines that includes social distancing from others, wearing a face mask in public, and appropriate hand hygiene to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

As a pediatrician, another concern around the Fourth of July is that when families celebrate this holiday at home, the risk of fireworks-related injuries increases. Most fireworks-related injuries occur around the Fourth of July, and almost half of those harm children younger than 15.

Parents must exercise caution because children focus on the exciting visual aspects of fireworks and usually aren’t aware of the dangers. Eye injuries and burns are the most common injuries caused by mishandled firecrackers, bottle rockets, and sparklers.

If you decide to use fireworks, please use common sense and follow these safety tips:

Never allow children near fireworks.

Limit handling of fireworks to adults only.

When lighting fireworks, wear safety glasses, light only one piece at a time, and never lean over the top of any pyrotechnic.

Keep a bucket of water nearby to discard pieces that fizzle out, and soak all discarded pieces before putting them in the trash.

Sparklers may look harmless, but they can reach 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and cause serious burns – I would advise against purchasing these fireworks because the temptation for a child to hold one is too great.

By following these safety tips, we can help keep kids safe while enjoying the festivities.