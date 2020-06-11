Preschoolers Graduate from Katy Goddard Schools in a Personalized Way

Katy-Area Preschools Send Graduates off with Individualized Graduation Ceremonies

KATY, TX (June 9, 2020)- While not being able to host a traditional graduation ceremony in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, two Katy-area preschools came up with a way to give their graduates a proper send-off, while remaining socially responsible.

Using proper social distancing guidelines, teachers and directors at The Goddard Schools of Katy (Ranch Point), TX and Katy (Cinco Northwest), TX scheduled individual graduations for their students between May 26 and June 4. They arrived at the students’ homes in the Goddard Graduation Bus and rolled out the red carpet for the graduating student. Teachers and directors recited the pledge, presented the children with certificates of completion, their portfolios and special graduation gifts, including yard signs to mark their milestone.

“We were so grateful to be able to re-connect with our Goddard families. It was uplifting to see the children and their parents,” said Shibani Gupta, on-site owner of The Katy (Ranch Point and Cinco Northwest) Goddard Schools. “We had a few children who have been with us since they were infants; this was extra special for them as they get ready to join kindergarten.”

