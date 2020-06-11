Northwest Assistance Ministries Providing Free Immunizations For Children

HOUSTON, TX —Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and medical facilities have noticed that less children are coming in for vaccinations. Reasons include staying home for health safety and loss of insurance due to unemployment or furloughs. The Pediatric Health Center at Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is concerned for the health of our children and offering free immunizations on Friday, June 12, 2020, between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NAM’s Pediatric Health Center, in partnership with CHRISTUS Healthy Living Mobile Unit, will provide vaccines at The Harrell Family Opportunity Center located behind NAM’s main building at 15555 Kuykendahl Rd, Houston, TX 77090. Parents must call 281-885-4649 to register before coming to NAM. Everyone is also required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Children between the ages of 4-18, who do not have insurance, have Medicaid, or are underinsured are eligible for free immunizations. A parent or guardian must be present and bring their child’s original shot records.

The college meningitis vaccine will be available to students 19 and up with a $20.00 donation to CHRISTUS.

For more information visit www.namonline.org or call 281-885-4649.

The Pediatric Health Center is a unique partnership between NAM and the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). While bringing excellent care to its patients, the clinic also serves as a training facility for UTHealth Science Center students as well as other local universities and community colleges.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 132,000 people through its many programs and services.