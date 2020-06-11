Fort Bend Christian Academy Names Drum Majors for 2020-2021 School Year

Under the direction of Mrs. Deirdre Wood, Director of Bands, the Fort Bend Christian Academy marching program is soaring to new heights in only its second year of performing.

Rising juniors Davis Jordan and Michael Walker have been selected as the 2020-2021 FBCA Marching Band Drum Majors. Jordan and Walker completed a lengthy leadership course and audition for the position. Both students were chosen based on their willingness to serve others, and for their commitment to further the FBCA music program. Jordan and Walker will also serve on the Band Council as President and Vice President.

“I am extremely pleased to have these Christ-centered young men leading our group this year. I am looking forward to introducing a whole new performance experience for the band students and the school,” said Wood. “Next year is a transition for the marching program and will include movement with playing, which can be quite challenging, but the students are energetic and willing to put in the work. Our new music will bring an added level of excitement and Eagle spirit.”

Led by the new drum majors, the marching band will have a full field halftime show at fall football games and perform in future marching band competitions.

Fort Bend Christian Academy is a private, college-preparatory school serving Pre-K through grade 12. FBCA is located in Sugar Land, Texas, one of the fastest growing and most diverse communities in the United States. For more information, visit our website.