Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Honoring Life of George Floyd

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued the following statement honoring the life of George Floyd, whose funeral took place today in Houston, Texas:

“Today, Americans in Houston and across the country join the Floyd family in grieving the loss of a nephew, a father, a brother, and a friend, George Floyd.

“On Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Mr. Floyd was horrifically killed after a police officer kneeled on his neck for eight long minutes. There are no legitimate law enforcement justifications for what happened to Mr. Floyd. None. It was wrong and grotesque, and rightly evoked outrage.

“For so many men and women, Mr. Floyd’s death brought forth the long history in this country of racial discrimination. Our country was birthed out of a revolutionary belief that ‘all men are created equal.’ And while our nation’s journey towards that recognition has taken many troubled turns along the way, I believe in the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., that the arc of history bends towards justice.

“We pray for swift justice for Mr. Floyd and his family. May God bless them.”

Last week, Sen. Cruz delivered remarks on the Senate Floor commending the peaceful protests that have taken place following Mr. Floyd’s death.