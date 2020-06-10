Cornyn: Houston Area Health Centers to Receive $1.1M in Funds to Improve Telehealth

WASHINGTON – Several health centers in the Greater Houston area were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $1,139,252 to establish telehealth resource centers to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“While Texan health care professionals continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud area leaders for their work to obtain these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making telehealth in Houston a priority.”

Grantee Name Amount Bayside Clinic – Anahuac $399,038 Hillendahl Community Health Center – Houston $627,667 Hope Clinic – Houston $112,547 TOTAL $1,139,252

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.