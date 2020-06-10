Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $690 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $690.4 million in local sales tax allocations for June, 11.7 percent less than in June 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, widespread social distancing requirements were in place across much of the state in April, leading to the steepest year-over-year decline in allocations since September 2009.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (June 2020) Recipient June 2020

Allocations Change from

June 2019 Year-to-date

Change Cities

$443.6M ↓11.1 % ↑0.4 % Transit Systems $143.0M ↓17.4 % ↓0.2 % Counties $46.2M ↓7.2 % ↑0.3 % Special Purpose Taxing Districts $57.6M ↓4.4 % ↑7.0 % Total $690.4M ↓11.7 % ↑0.7 %

For details on June sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.