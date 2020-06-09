YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites for the Week of June 8

YMCA of Greater Houston continues food distribution with the addition of a new site

YMCA of Greater Houston will be distributing food at the following sites for the week of June 8. The YMCA has partnered with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brighter Bites, Interfaith Ministries and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of families throughout the city.

There is a new food site coordinated at White Oak Music Hall. Kid’s meals to be distributed by Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park.

Please check YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real-time updates: https://www.ymcahouston.org/covid-19.

If you are interested in sending out a camera to a site, please let us know so we can coordinate.

Tuesday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites

*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at North Houston Skate Park (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 12351 Kuykendahl Road Houston TX 77067 9 a.m. until supplies last *East End YMCA at AAMA Sanchez Charter School (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston TX 77023 9 a.m. until supplies last Houston Texans YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 5202 Griggs Road Houston TX 77021 9 a.m. until supplies last

Wednesday

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution) 15055 Wallisville Rd. Houston, TX 77049 9 a.m. until supplies last

Thursday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites

*Greater Grace Church (Food Distribution) 10800 Scott St, Houston, TX 77047 9 a.m. until supplies last *Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park (Kid’s Meals) Tom Wussow Park 500 Greens Rd.77060 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Friday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites