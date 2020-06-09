Harmony School of Innovation – Katy to Hold First Drive-Thru Graduation Ceremony

(Katy) – Harmony School of Innovation – Katy will honor the Class of 2020 in its first-ever Drive-Thru Graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 13 at 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Harmony School of Innovation – Katy.

This year is unprecedented for the Class of 2020 and their graduation ceremony will be also. 44 graduates will drive with their families to a stage in the parking lot. There they will walk the stage, receive their diploma and awards, take professional pictures, then exit the stage to their waiting vehicle.

It’s during these times that we recognize how important it is for us to work together to safely celebrate the accomplishments and the beginning of a new chapter for our Harmony students. Together let’s celebrate the memories that have been made, honor the achievements, reflected on how far our graduates have come, and recognize the moment.

Harmony School of Innovation – Katy Principal, Mr. Serif Mercan, and College and Career Success Advisor, Ms. Dina Hamadi will be available for interviews.

Who: Harmony School of Innovation – Katy Class of 2020

When: Saturday, June 13 at 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Harmony School of Innovation – Katy Parking lot,

22400 Grand Corner Dr. Building C, Katy, TX 77494