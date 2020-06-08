How To Get Rid Of Toenail Pain

The nail is a key component of the body. It protects the soft tissues of the nail bed from injury and also gives valuable aesthetic factors to body architecture. It appears on two body parts, fingers and toes, hence we have fingernails and toenails. Of these two categories, toenails often face more challenges over our lifetime. Toenail pain is a very popular phenomenon that at least 3 out of 4 persons will face in their lifetime.

Toenail pain can be caused by several things including toenail fungus, injuries, and ingrown toenails. The leading toenail problem is toenail fungus. It discolors, thickens, and crumbles the nail. It also causes inflammation of the surrounding skin which makes it painful. It usually starts as a spot beneath the tip of the nail. Toenail fungus spreads from nail to nail or to the surrounding skin easily and quickly. Treating toenail fungus which also helps to relieve toenail pain involves getting effective treatment options.

Relieving toenail pain by treating toenail fungus

Treating toenail fungus solves the larger percentage of toenail pain since it is the leading cause of toenail problems. There are several effective treatment options for toenail fungus, they include home remedies, over-the-counter products, antifungal powders, antifungal nail polish, and medications.

Home remedies

Home remedies present an easy and cheap way to solve toenail problems though are slower than over-the-counter products.

Baking soda

Baking soda is a very popular household item. It has significant antifungal properties which make it an effective home remedy for toenail fungus. It relieves toenail pain, destroys toenail fungus, and restores a clear and healthy nail.

Half fill an average-sized bucket with warm water and mix with a half cup of baking soda. Then soak your feet in the solution for about 20 minutes twice a day.

Coconut oil

Coconut is generally a very useful carrier oil. It is used for myriads of health issues including skin problems, hair issues, and toenail fungus.

Apply coconut oil directly to the affected toenail and the surrounding skin. It can also be mixed with other oils such as lavender oil for greater effectiveness. Coconut oil can also be taken internally.

Garlic

Garlic is another very useful antifungal agent that is used as a home remedy for toenail fungus. It is loaded with antifungal and antiseptic properties amidst other essential healing properties.

Garlic oil can be applied directly to the affected toenail after proper washing or you can do a foot soak of about 30 minutes twice a day in a mixture of warm water and fresh garlic. You can as well use garlic in cooking to enjoy both internal and external action against toenail fungus which should enhance the effectiveness and speed of the treatment.

Other popular home remedies include vinegar, hydrogen peroxide, bleach, olive leaf extract, Epsom salt, snakeroot extract, Vicks Vaporub, etc.

Over-the-counter products

Over-the-counter products like emoninail, Zeta clear, funginix e.t.c are perhaps the best treatment option available for treating toenail fungus. They are very safe; solving the problem of side effects that plague the use of medication. They also work faster than home remedies because the ingredients have been carefully combined in the right proportions to deliver maximum results.

Key ingredients in over-the-counter products

Tea tree oil

I favor this ingredient more than any other ingredient as far as the treatment of external fungus infection is concerned. It is a very powerful antifungal agent that can be used independently as a home remedy for toenail fungus. It is combined with complementary ingredients in some over-the-counter products to get a more effective result.

Tea tree oil contains terpinen-4-ol which eradicates nail fungus. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties which help to relieve toenail pain.

Undecylenic acid

This is also a long-time antifungal agent and is approved by the FDA. The principal effect of this ingredient lies in a similar component it has with the human body. Undecylenic acid belongs in the fatty acid group, a chemical compound that features prominently in the human body. This results in an enhanced healing ability for the body.

Jojoba seed oil

This oil is loaded with antifungal properties. It also has soothing properties for inflamed tissues hence relieving toenail pain.

Lavender oil

This antiseptic agent primarily serves as a pain reliever in some over-the-counter products.

Other ingredients include sunflower seed oil, colloidal silver, etc.

Conclusion

Toenail pain is a key and common problem caused by varying problems of the feet such as toenail fungus and curved toenail. Over-the-counter products are topical solutions designed to solve many toenail problems. There are other options but in the overall evaluation, over-the-counter products are better because they are effective, safe, and fast.