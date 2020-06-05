Study in Australia: What Visa Should You Apply for?

I think few students who are offered the opportunity to study in Australia would refuse to fly to the land of kangaroos as soon as possible. Surfing after lessons or going on a road trip at weekends is worse. Pursuing, validating or continuing your school or university course in Australia is more accessible than it seems.In some cases, becoming a student also allows you to extend your trip to Oceania with a Working Holiday Visa. In fact, Australian schools and universities are attracting more and more international students, as the third preferred study destination.

Life in Australia is more relaxed. The hours are more flexible, the days shorter (therefore more free time).This is the case for studies as well. The school programs are more flexible and you generally have a lot of freedom in defining your curriculum, options, disciplines, etc.It leaves more free time for sports, going to the beach, going surfing”.

Once you’ve decided and found the best time to travel to Australia. Choose the right visa. There are mainly 3 visas that can allow you to study on the mainland.

Please note: always apply for a visa on the official Australian government website or via recognized and certified agencies that can help you in the process. Tourist visas and Working Holiday Visa (PVT) are fairly simple to obtain on your own. But the administrative procedures are more complicated for the student visa.

Student Visa Australia

The student visa is by far the most suitable visa if the main reason for your stay in Australia concerns school or university studies. Not only does it allow you to study for up to 5 years on site, but also to work 20 hours a week.

And given the cost of living in Australia, a small student job does good for the bank account.

If the student visa is the ideal visa to continue your studies a few kilometers from the white sandy beaches and turquoise water, it is not the easiest to obtain. There is no age limit for the Australian student visa. This visa is also renewable as many times as you wish as long as you prove to the immigration department that you are a “genuine student”, therefore indeed a student.

How to get the student visa for Australia?

The student visa needs to be officially accepted beforehand in an Australian school or university program (or training program). To do this, you must have a school file, sometimes perform English tests, have been previously accepted by an Australian school / university, etc.

It’s important to know that the student visa is valid for the duration of your studies. Thus, if you are registered for a semester, your student visa will only be valid for 6 months. If you are registered for a bachelor (3 years), it will be for 3 years, etc.

Study with the Tourist Visa

Well, logically enough, you will be limited with this visa. You will be able to study in Australia for 3 months maximum. But you cannot claim to enroll in school courses or in universities proper. This visa is especially suitable for taking English lessons or enrolling in a language school, which I discuss a little below.You also cannot work on this visa.

Study with the Working Holiday Visa

Also called Working Holiday Visa (VVT) or Working Holiday Permit (PVT), this visa allows you to travel and work for a year on Australian territory. But it also allows you to study for up to 4 months in Australia. You can also do a professional internship with this visa.

This visa is ideal for getting out of your everyday life and living an adventure that could change your life. And your vision of travel and our dear modern society (do I feel targeted? Yes.)