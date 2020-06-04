AG Paxton Commends Fifth Circuit for Blocking District Court Decision    Mandating Unlawful, Universal Mail-In Balloting

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today commended the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for its unanimous decision blocking the federal district court in San Antonio’s unlawful order, which allowed anyone in Texas to vote by mail using protections specifically created to aid those with an actual disability or illness.

“I applaud the Fifth Circuit for staying the federal court’s erroneous decision and preventing widespread mail-in balloting while the case proceeds. Allowing universal mail-in ballots, which are particularly vulnerable to fraud, would only lead to greater election fraud and disenfranchise lawful voters,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The unanimous Fifth Circuit ruling puts a stop to this blatant violation of Texas law.”

Read a copy of the order here.