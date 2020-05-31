3 Tips to Maximise Your Personal Injury Claim

We all have that dreaded Monday morning where we accidentally slip over in a supermarket or injure ourselves in the workplace, and we think; what on earth do I do now? Well, aside from appointing a lawyer to handle your claim for personal injury compensation, you also need to understand how you can maximize any claim by following the correct procedures so that the whole process runs smoothly. This should be done regardless of the causation of your claim, whether it be through deceptive practices, or a defective product.

Here we are going to take a look at the top 3 tips in order to maximize your claim.

Report and Document Everything

One of the most common mistakes when it comes to making a claim is the failure to properly record and document the events. Of course, you will have appointed the best lawyer available and they will handle all the ‘legal’ work, but they can only work with the information given. If, for example, you fall and injure yourself in a public place you must immediately inform the local authorities as the maintenance is their responsibility. Similarly, if your accident occurs in the workplace or in a shop or a restaurant, you should use the accident book to immediately report what happened.

Seeking medical attention might be obvious, but it is surprising how many people try to lodge a claim without having evidence of their injuries. You may not need or want to go to a hospital, but it is imperative that you do if you want your claim to succeed, as there will be a paper trail of all the facts. Your lawyer will be building your case based on the documentary evidence available, so make sure it is up to date at all times.

Cooperate With Your Lawyer

It is amazing how many people, after having a car accident, hand over the case to their lawyer and then magically expect compensation to appear in their bank account. Yes, your lawyer will do the majority of the work, but they still need your guidance, and evidence surrounding the crash to succeed! Gordon, a lawyer at WarnettHallen.com states the importance of furnishing your lawyer with all documentation, timing of events, and related parties information right from the outset. The more accurate you are in responding to these requests the better positioned they will be to fight your case. Remember, the majority of personal injury claims will be on a no win no fee basis, so it is in the interest of your lawyer to be as thorough as possible if they want to be paid. This is why it is so important to comply with the requests as accurately and timely as possible.

Document Cost and Expenses

Your lawyer will not only be seeking compensation for your injury, but they will also be seeking costs and expenses in relation to it, so if you want to maximize the compensation paid out then you need to keep receipts for all expenses that you incur. These could be for small transport costs to and from the hospital by taxi or bus for example, or they could be for much larger expenses such as loss of earnings, which will likely severely impact the way you live. There are also expenses that you may not have thought of, that would cover things that you aren’t able to do as a result of your injury i.e. going to a yoga class. You can also claim back any fees paid in advance. If you need your partner to drive you to the shops when previously you would have walked, then you can claim for the petrol costs.

Whilst injured it is quite possible that you may have to ask friends and family to do things for you on your behalf, such as doing the housework, or even dressing you if you are incapable. They will be acting like your carer and a claim can be made to recompense them for these costs. In severe cases, you may even have to modify your home to make it accessible to wheelchairs, and again, these costs can be claimed for. Effectively you can claim expenses for anything that has changed your circumstances as a result of your injury. Keeping a record of this information is also important if you’re looking to file for workers compensation.

As we have discovered it is very important to follow some simple guidelines when it comes to maximizing your personal injury claim. It pays dividends to keep a complete and accurate record of all events and to document everything, from the timing of your injury to notifying the relevant authorities, to all expenses incurred. The more accurate your record-keeping the better chance of your lawyer succeeding. Follow their instructions and always comply with their requests in a timely manner. If you follow these simple steps your claim should succeed.