Participate In Libraries’ Book Clubs From Home  

Book lovers don’t need to let COVID-19 social distancing keep them from sharing their opinions and feelings about books with other readers.

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will offer a different format for book-club meetings this summer – all book-club meetings will take place online through Zoom so that readers can interact with others in real time and participate from the comfort and safety of home!

Fort Bend County Libraries’ book clubs represent a wide variety of books and genres. Book clubs that were previously specific to particular branches can now be enjoyed by readers all across the library system.

Books can be requested by calling the libraries, or by placing them on hold in the online catalog. They can be picked up from the libraries through FBCL’s Books & More! Curbside Pick-Up service. Digital versions of the books are also available for download from FBCL’s eLibrary.

Because the book club meetings will take place over the Internet via Zoom, participants should register for the meetings by going to the FBCL website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – click on “Classes and Events,” and register for the book club meetings of their choice. A link to the Zoom sessions will be emailed to all who have registered.

The schedule of book club meetings in June is as follows:

Wednesday, June 3, 12:00 noon-1:00 pm – Literary Lunch League Book Club

Two books will be discussed: The Little Paris Bookshop, written by Nina George, and The Razor’s Edge, written by W. Somerset Maugham.

Tuesday, June 9, 2:00-3:00 pm – Book Club

The book to be discussed is A Man Called Ove, written by Fredrik Backman.

Thursday, June 11, 1:00-2:00 pm – Sugar Land Book Break

The book to be discussed is The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, written by Alexander McCall Smith.

Thursday, June 11, 1:30-2:30 pm – Novel Expectations Book Club

The book to be discussed is Just Mercy, written by Bryan Stevenson.

Tuesday, June 23, 3:00-3:00 pm – Sugar Land TeenBook Club

The book to be discussed is The Wrath and the Dawn, written by Renée Ahdieh. This book club is for Young Adults/teens aged 13-19.

The book club meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).