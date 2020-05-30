Libraries Start Facebook Group For Summer Reading Challenge Virtual Programs               

Because of the COVID-19 social-distancing recommendations, Fort Bend County Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge (SRC) will feature virtual programming – pre-recorded videos or live-streamed – so that families can participate from the comfort and safety of home.

For easy access, the virtual programs for Youth (infant through Middle School) will be posted in two online locations – the FBCL website and a special “Fort Bend County Libraries Summer Reading Challenge” Facebook group on the FBCL Facebook page. The same content will be posted in both locations.

Since programming will begin June 1, these options will become available at the end of May. New virtual programs will be posted each week in June and July.

On the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), the SRC virtual programs can be found by clicking on the red “SRC Virtual Activities” icon on the lower half of the website.

Families may also find the FBCL SRC Facebook group helpful for accessing the virtual programs. To join the Facebook group from a computer, go to the FBCL Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/FortBendCountyLibraries), click on the “More” drop-down tab, and select “Groups.” On the mobile version, scroll down to the section called “Groups by This Page.” Families will then have the option of joining the “Fort Bend County Libraries Summer Reading Challenge” Facebook group.

The schedule of Youth programs, which will be available on both online locations, is as follows:

Mondays – Mother Goose Time (infants 1-12 months of age)

Tuesdays – Toddler Time (1-3 years of age)

Wednesdays – School-Age Programs * (grades K-5)

(grades K-5) Thursdays – Middle School Programs (grades 6-8)

Fridays – Family Programs* (all ages)

*Please note – the live-streamed School-Age programs and Family programs are scheduled to begin at 10:00 am.

Families of toddlers and preschoolers may pick up to-go activity packets from the library for each month. These packets – available for pick up in June and July — contain fun craft activities that can be done at home.

The Summer Reading Challenge activities are free and open to the public. For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office (281-633-4734).