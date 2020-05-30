Harris County Flood Control District Reminds Residents to Prepare as Hurricane Season Approaches

The 2020 Hurricane Season begins June 1 and forecasters are predicting an above normal storm season. The Harris County Flood Control District encourages Harris County residents to take time to prepare their families and homes for severe weather and related impacts. Preparedness is the key to protecting life and property.

“The Harris County Flood Control District’s Flood Watch Team will monitor rainfall trends and check the gauges that measure rainfall amounts and water levels in bayous and creeks. In addition, our construction contractors will be actively working to ensure our channels are clear and functioning, however, residents still need to be prepared,” said Jeff Lindner, Harris County Flood Control District Meteorologist.

As a storm approaches, it is often too late to get ready. Now is the time to prepare. Before Hurricane Season:

. Complete a family communication plan. Plan how you will assemble your family and loved ones, and anticipate where you will go for different situations. Get together with your family and agree on the ways to contact one another in an emergency, identify meeting locations, and make a Family Emergency Communication Plan.

. Purchase flood insurance. Harris County Flood Control District recommends that all Harris County residents become informed about their flood risk and have flood insurance no matter where they reside in Harris County. Flood insurance accelerates the rebuilding and replacement of personal property and fosters community resiliency as a whole. For information on flood insurance, visit the National Flood Insurance Program website or call 1-888-379-9531.

. Sign up for FWS alerts. The Flood Warning System offers an alert feature that allows residents to subscribe to and receive email/text alerts that report near real-time rainfall and water levels. Residents are able to customize alerts and notifications for bayous and tributaries in their particular areas of interest. Sign up for the Alert Notification System at fwsalerts.org.

. Know if your home is at risk of flooding. You can view a Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM or floodplain map) at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Map Service Center.

And, remember when a storm hits:

. Turn Around, Don’t Drown: If heavy rainfall occurs in an area where you are traveling, or near homes and places of work, you are urged to avoid high water and flooded streets throughout the county and proceed with caution when driving on area roadways.

. Stay Home, Don’t Roam: When faced with a flooding situation, stay put wherever you are, unless your life is threatened or you are ordered to evacuate. Never drive or walk into high water areas. If you must venture out, avoid driving into water of unknown depth. Moving water can quickly sweep you and your vehicle away.

Log on to the Harris County Flood Control District Stormcenter webpage at hcfcd.org/stormcenter to view the District Hurricane Guide, information on flood insurance and more.

ABOUT THE HARRIS COUNTY FLOOD CONTROL DISTRICT

The Harris County Flood Control District provides flood damage reduction projects that work, with the appropriate regard for community and natural values. With more than 1,500 bayous and creeks totaling approximately 2,500 miles in length, the Flood Control District accomplishes its mission by devising flood damage and reduction plans, implementing the plans and maintaining the infrastructure. For more information about the Flood Control District, visit www.hcfcd.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @HCFCD for all the latest #HCFCDnews.

