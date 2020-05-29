Fort Bend County Law Library To Present Computer Classes For Legal Professional

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Law Librarian, Andrew Bennett, will present a series of “Express Technology Classes” in June for legal professionals who would like to learn more about basic software and how to access the library’s legal databases that are available for their law practice. These programs will be virtual sessions presented via Zoom; they will NOT be in person.

These introductory classes will take place on Thursdays June 4, 11, 18, and 25, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Individuals may choose to attend individual sessions or the whole series.

The June schedule is as follows:

June 4 – “ Converting Documents in Adobe Pro .”

– “ .” June 11 – “Creating MS PowerPoint Presentations.”

June 18 – “Introduction to Lexis Advance .” The Lexis Advance resource provides information on federal and state cases, U.S. code, state statutes and codes, legislative history, and practice guides. In addition, it includes secondary sources like the Matthew Bender practice-guide series of publications.

June 25 — "Basics of Hein Online." Hein Online is a database that includes an extensive law-journal collection. It also includes the Code of Federal Regulations, U.S. and United Nations Treaties, and Fastcase (a case database).

The classes are free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the Law Library at 281-341-3718.