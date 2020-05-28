What the State of Texas is Doing Regarding Making Workplaces Safer

Texas is one of the most lenient states when it comes to the protections put in place for employees. For this reason, Texas has the most workplace injuries and deaths in the nation. Unfortunately, little is being done by the state of Texas to turn these numbers around.

Herrman & Herrman, a law firm providing Texas trip and fall attorneys, is calling for extensive changes to the way employees are protected from injuries at work.

A Requirement for Workers’ Compensation Coverage

Texas remains the only state in the country where employers are not required to have workers’ compensation coverage. This has led to a huge grey area when it comes to personal injuries and liability.

Herrman & Herrman say that an entire industry has emerged to deal with cases that would ordinarily be completely covered due to the presence of workers’ compensation policies in other states.

The big change that is necessary to protect workers is to ensure that employers are required to purchase this type of coverage.

It is especially important in Texas, where several high-risk industries are based. Texas’ oil and gas industries, as well as its haulage business, naturally come with a higher level of risk. If employees do not have these protections, it can be difficult for employees to get the justice they deserve.

Campaigners have called for Texas to join the ranks of the other 49 states for some time, but the fight goes on.

Better Protections Against the Pandemic

During these times of the Coronavirus, the fact is that we are going to have to live with the virus for the foreseeable future. Texas was one state that reopened early and was reluctant to shut the economy down in the first place.

Herrman & Herrman states that employers need to take into account the need for social distancing and preventing the spread of the virus throughout their facilities.

This could include protective clothing, staggered shifts, and restricting the number of people able to enter common areas.

Implementing a State Plan for Protecting Employees

Texas does not have its own OSHA program. That means workplace safety falls to the Federal government. The state plays little part in regulating workplaces in the private and public sectors.

Some campaigners have said that implementing a state OSHA plan could improve workplace safety. Herrman & Herrman says that too many workplaces are not receiving regular inspections and there’s little actual enforcement against potentially dangerous workplaces.

Implementing a solid-state plan would guarantee regular inspections and improve the current situation.

Strengthening a Lagging Inspection Force

Campaigners say that part of the problem is Texas is the second-largest state in the US, yet the number of inspectors is lower than that of many states less than half its size.

Without a major investment into the inspection force of Texas, it’s going to be impossible to improve workplace safety.

Educational programs can only go so far, and without a high level of enforcement, Texas is not going to see a significant drop in the number of workplace fatalities.