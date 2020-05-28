The Tasting Room in Houston Announces Closing of Original Flagship Location at Uptown Park, CityCentre Location Will Continue

Lasco Enterprises Founder Jerry Lasco Pivots With Black Door Wine Club

HOUSTON—(May 27, 2020)— Lasco Enterprises has announced today that The Tasting Room Uptown Park location will be closing its doors after 17 years as of May 30. Wine lovers can rest assured The Tasting Room CityCentre will continue to serve guests and its founder Jerry Lasco has created The Black Door Wine Club to continue sharing his love of wines with Houstonians.

“The inspiration for The Tasting Room came from my time working the floor in a retail wine shop post-furlough from Continental Airlines after 9/11. With a small team of super-talented people including Lisa Pope Westerman, Chris Promecene, Alberto Bonomi, and the star of the show, my sister-in-law Emily, we designed, created and tested every aspect of the concept. After expanding our space five times over the past 17 years it has become a 9,000 square foot space with a wraparound patio that went beyond our wildest dreams. In the wake of the pandemic, although we have tried many scenarios, it has not been possible to keep the space running at limited capacity,” said Lasco.

“The most common questions from our guests at The Tasting Room from the beginning always surrounded the same concepts: What is this? Where can I find this? And, will I like it? Really, no salesperson can tell you what you are going to like (unless you know what you like and can describe it). For those longtime guests and wine connoisseurs we have pivoted as a company to announce the formation of Black Door Wine Club,” added Lasco.

Back in the early retail selling days of The Tasting Room, guests would bring their cars around to the “back door” which was painted black to pick up their large wine orders. Hence the name Black Door Wine Club. People now sign up online and fill out a preference sheet and choose from three levels of membership and Lasco and his Level III Sommelier Cody Uzzel handpick 12 selections each month. Every other Thursday at 6 p.m., they host a live-streamed Wine School with tips and tricks on Facebook for members and the public.

Since the stay-at-home order was issued in Houston, The Tasting Room Uptown Park and Executive Chef Beto Gutierrez partnered with its team and community to provide more than 2,000 free relief meal kits weekly to all Hospitality and Restaurant professionals who were out of work or furloughed due to COVID-19.

HOURS:

THE TASTING ROOM – CITY CENTRE

Tuesday – Saturday, 4 pm – 10 pm

Closed Sunday & Monday

LOCATION:

The Tasting Room – City Centre | 818 Town and Country Blvd Suite 100, Houston, TX 77024

LINKS:

BLACK DOOR WINE CLUB

Email: mrblack@blackdoorwines.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/BlackDoorWineClub

IG: https://www.instagram.com/BlackDoorWineClub

THE TASTING ROOM

Website: https://tastingroomwines.com/

IG: https://www.instagram.com/thetastingroom

FB: https://www.facebook.com/TheTastingRoomHouston/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thetastingroom