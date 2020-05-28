Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Passing of Former Texas Congressman Sam Johnson

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the passing of former Texas Congressman Sam Johnson:

“Heidi and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Sam Johnson, a Texan and American hero who devoted his own life to improving the lives of others. From his 29 years serving our country as a fighter pilot – including seven years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam – to his 28 years representing the people of North Texas in Congress, Sam was the definition of a patriot and public servant. He proudly defended our freedoms, both on the battlefield and in the hallways of the House, and I was honored to serve alongside him in the Texas congressional delegation from my first day in the Senate in 2013 until he retired 2018. Heidi and I send our condolences to Sam’s children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and to all those in Texas and across the country grieving his loss. May he rest in peace.”