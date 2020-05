HELP OUR FURRY FRIENDS

The Katy Lions Club is Collecting food for the animals

At SPECIAL PALS

Lion Carol Barnett And Lion Nancy Chesbro

Will be at Times Square Parking Lot on

Saturday, May 30th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tell your friends and neighbors!

(cat food, dog food, litter, etc.}

Contact Lion Carol at irish_lass@outlook.com