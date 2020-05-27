Walmart Partners with thredUP to Enter Popular Fashion Resale Market

By Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart U.S. eCommerce

There’s no one better at adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers than Walmart. It’s true across every area of our business, including fashion.

Over the last few years, we’ve focused on expanding our assortment of quality, on-trend, accessible fashion to help customers outfit themselves no matter their personal style or budget. In fact, we’ve added nearly 1,000 brands to our online assortment, including national brands like Champion, Jordache and Levi Strauss. We also offer private label brands Time and Tru, Terra & Sky, Wonder Nation and George, and customers love our exclusive, elevated brands like Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara and EV1 by Ellen DeGeneres.

I’m thrilled to announce that we’ll be offering even more fantastic brands with our entry into the ‌popular fashion resale ‌market through‌ ‌our online‌ ‌partnership‌ ‌with thredUP, the leading resale platform for fashion and accessories at mass market prices. Starting today, customers can shop www.walmart.com/thredup to find nearly 750,000 pre-owned items across women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, footwear and handbags.

It’s an incredible online assortment, the resale prices are outstanding, and we are thrilled to offer our Walmart customers the opportunity to reuse garments. Items have been carefully evaluated and selected by thredUP for sale based on their overall quality and condition. Only pre-owned garments and shoes deemed “new” or “like new” by thredUP are available on Walmart.com. “Gently used” accessories and handbags are also be available.

To top it off, customers will have the added benefit of Walmart’s free shipping threshold on orders of $35 or more and free returns to Walmart stores or thredUP – exclusive perks that have not been available to thredUP customers before.

We know that customers, especially Millennials, are interested in shopping resale clothing. In fact, according to thredUP’s upcoming 2020 Annual Resale Report, 70% of consumers have bought or are now willing to buy secondhand. This partnership is our latest move to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion and offer customers the pre-owned items they might be looking for. We think they’ll be surprised and delighted by what they find, and we’re excited to inspire customers to look and feel their best.