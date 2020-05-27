Tropical Storm Bertha Forms, No Threat to Texas

What is the danger?

Tropical Storm Bertha is the second named storm of 2020, but poses no threat to Texas. Bertha comes less than one week before the start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season on June 1. The storm is currently moving inland off the coast of South Carolina, bringing heavy inland rainfall for the region.

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management will be hosting a Hurricane Season Kickoff Live Stream to provide the latest updates for this season. Tune in on ReadyHarris social media on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

What you should do:

While Tropical Storm Bertha will not impact Texas, we are ramping up to the start of Hurricane Season.

All residents should GET A KIT, MAKE A PLAN and STAY INFORMED on tropical weather.

GET A KIT

Check your hurricane preparedness kit.

Start picking up items you need now, before Hurricane Season starts.

Do not forget about items for pets, babies and those with special medical needs.

MAKE A PLAN

Review your family’s emergency plan, including what you will do if you stay or if you evacuate.

Remember to take into account that social distancing is still needed for COVID-19.

If you live in an evacuation zone (Zip Zone) and will need assistance evacuating for a storm that threatens our region, now is the time to call 2-1-1 or go online to register for assistance.

STAY INFORMED

Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID19 updates.

Where you can learn more: