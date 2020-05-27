Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of a predominant use study?

There are two benefits. Your company will no longer pay sales tax on your electric and/or gas bill, lowering your utility cost up to 8.25%. The tax code allows the last 48 months sales tax refund you have already paid in.

Will my business qualify for a predominant use tax exemption?

Give us a call and we can tell you if you qualify. Many types of businesses qualify under tax code 3.295. Manufacturers, multi-family units (apartment complexes, retirement home, assisted living facilities, RV parks, etc) food processors of all type of machine rental, machine shops, powder coating, metal plating bakeries, printing shops and donut stores. Small companies, to large industrial companies, can take advantage of this tax savings and refund.

What will a predominant use study cost me?

Studies are typically performed on a percentage of refund contingency basis. Some companies prefer a flat fee. We will work with you to develop the fee structure that works for you.

Can I do the study myself?

Tax Code specifically states that “an engineer from an accredited college” must perform the study. Our partners have an engineering staff with over 25 cumulative years of performing predominant use studies to their credit.

Why should I choose State Tax Services to perform my study?

We work closely on a daily basis with the Texas State Comptroller’s Office to assure adherence to the tax code. Our approach to performing studies is customer centric. We work hard to assure adherence to tax code so you can be assured that if you are ever audited, we will be there to defend your tax exemption.

How do I get started?

Call State Tax Services today to discuss the next step. Every month you delay is money lost. Call us today.