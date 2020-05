Even though the library’s closed, the fun doesn’t stop! Starting on June 1, watch the library’s website at www.hcpl.net to see links to weekly themes, activities, live performances, and prizes. We also have virtual groups meeting for book clubs, knitting & crochet, garden club, and more. And don’t miss Ms. Amanda’s weekly story time on our Instagram and Facebook pages. Contact us at kt@hcpl.net or 281-391-3509 for more information. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road in Katy.