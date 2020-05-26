More Free Anti-Covid Supplies Coming

Gates Personal Protection Program Ramps Up

Richmond, TX – “The demand is booming, so we will continue to supply it,” says Gary Gates about his plan to continue to provide Anti-Covid-19 protection.

Texas is now entering Phase Two of re-opening. With people in close proximity of each other, the demand for personal protective equipment has soared.

Cars lined up has become an iconic COVID image. In a matter of weeks, Gates has provided more than 7,000 care packages via drive through pick-up or home delivery. On Thursday, May 28th, Gates will hold two additional mass-distributions—one in Katy and one in Fulshear.

“With people emerging from lockdown, they need these critical items more than ever. I am grateful to Katy ISD, Fort Bend ISD and Lamar CISD for stepping forward to provide locations for citizens to safely pick up these care packets.”

“The line looks long, but the average wait time is just fifteen minutes,” said Gates.

Personal Protection Packages

(one bag per family)

KN95 Masks (2)

Surgical Masks (2) and Gloves (1 Pair)

Hand Sanitizer (1 bottle)

Disinfectant (1 bottle)

Toilet Paper (2 rolls)

Extra KN95 masks will be given to people at risk, front-line workers, and first responders

Drive Through Locations