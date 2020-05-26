Igloo Coolers To Hire Up To 500 American Manufacturing Workers Due To Soaring Covid-19 Related Demand

Igloo Hosting “Virtual Job Fair” on Thursday, June 4

May 26, 2020 (Katy, TX) – As a direct result of Igloo’s growing demand, the company today announces it will be looking to fill up to 500 temporary manufacturing positions in its Katy, TX based plant. In order to maintain social distancing during the hiring process, Igloo will host a “Virtual Job Fair” on Thursday, June 4th at 9 a.m. CDT. Interested parties should secure their place at the virtual job fair by completing an RSVP form at https://www.igloocoolers.com/jobfair

As many businesses are continuing to feel adverse effects of COVID-19, Igloo products are in high demand as consumers need to keep their drinks cold and food fresh on “staycations” and back yard adventures, close-to-home family day trips, and BYOE (bring your own everything) small gatherings.

Igloo’s CEO and President, Dave Allen states, “We are extremely proud of our team’s response to the pandemic. We reacted quickly to ensure the safety of our staff, kept our workforce employed when sales slowed, and have also been able to rally our community to donate $203,794 to support those in need during this time. Now changing consumer actions have caused a spike in demand for our product and we are seeking to fill hundreds of new American manufacturing jobs.”

At its facility in Katy, Texas, Igloo has implemented strict policies to keep workers safe. Every employee’s temperature is taken prior to entering, social distancing protocols are in place, trained medical professionals are on-site, and employees with symptoms or a positive test for COVID-19 are given paid sick leave.

Anyone interested in employment in Igloo’s manufacturing facility is encouraged to attend the virtual job fair by RSVP’ing at https://www.igloocoolers.com/jobfair

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best in class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1500 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8 million square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create, and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.