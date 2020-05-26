Exciting Virtual Programs For Young Adults, Teens In June  

This summer, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer fun, virtual programs specifically designed for high school-age teens in grades 9 through 12.

The programs will be either live-streamed via Zoom or pre-recorded videos. Registration is required for the live-streamed programs only. An email with the link for the Zoom meeting will be sent to all who register.

The pre-recorded how-to videos can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab, selecting “Virtual Programs,” and finding the virtual “class” on the dates listed.

“YA: T-Shirt Tote Bags & Dot Painting” – Thursday, June 11 (pre-recorded video)

Learn how to take an ordinary t-shirt and turn it into a tote bag, and then decorate it with the dot-painting style.

“YA Make It! Baby Yoda Keychains” – Thursday, June 11 (pre-recorded video)

Craft keychains.

“YA: Mythology Trivia” – Friday, June 12, 2:00-2:40 pm

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom at the designated time. Compete with other teens to test your knowledge of Egyptian, Greek, and Norse mythology. The free Kahoot app will be used for the challenge, so be sure to have the app downloaded onto a device before the event begins. Registration is required.

“YA: Galaxy Prints” – Friday, June 12 (pre-recorded video)

Using a Sharpie® marker, a cloth, and a little imagination, create one-of-a-kind designs.

“YA Advisory Council” – Tuesday, June 16, 4:00-4:40 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom at the designated time. Teens are invited to express ideas, organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to young adults at the library. Registration is required.

“YA: CD Spinners” – Tuesday,June 16 (pre-recorded video)

Make wacky CD spinners out of old CDs, marbles, a plastic bottle cap, and a glue gun.

“YA: Ice-Cream Making” – Wednesday,June 17 (pre-recorded video)

Learn how to make homemade ice cream without a machine. Recipes for vanilla, peach, and strawberry ice cream will be shared.

“YA: Paint with Me – Fantasy Starry Night” – Wednesday,June 17 (pre-recorded

video) Paint your own masterpiece based on Vincent Van Gogh’s famous Starry Night painting.

“YA: Getting Started with Cross-Stitch Embroidery” – Wednesday,June 17

This pre-recorded video demonstration will cover the basics of counted cross-stitch embroidery. Learn different stitches and hear about the different materials that can be used. Embroidery is one of the arts of embellishing fabric or linens with a needle and thread. Designs and stitches can be simple or very intricate, and they can be used to decorate bed linens, kitchen towels, caps, and other articles of clothing.

“YA: Lord of the Rings Trivia” – Friday, June 19, 2:00-2:40 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom at the designated time. Compete with other teens to test your knowledge of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic high-fantasy novel, The Lord of the Rings. The free Kahoot app will be used for the challenge, so be sure to have the app downloaded onto a device before the event begins. Registration is required.

“YA: Bad-Art Day” – Friday, June 19 (pre-recorded video)

Aspiring artists are invited to stretch their creative muscles and design their own “disaster-piece”! Art lovers can celebrate their inner artistic abilities (or the lack of them!).

“YA: Glitter Surprise Cards” – Saturday, June 20 (pre-recorded video)

In this fun craft, learn how to make an opening card with a glitter explosion.

“Embroidery Basics” – Tuesday, June 23 (pre-recorded video)

Embroidery is one of the needlework arts of embellishing fabric or linens with a needle and thread and different stitches. Designs and stitches can be simple or very intricate, and they can be used to decorate bed linens, kitchen towels, caps, and other articles of clothing. Embroidery can also be used to create handcrafted works of art. This introductory video will demonstrate basic embroidery stitches.

“YA Book Club” – Tuesday, June 23, 3:00-3:40 pm

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom at the designated time. Join in a discussion of The Wrath and the Dawn, written by Renée Ahdieh. Registration is required.

“Lion King Painting Demonstration” – Wednesday, June 24 (pre-recorded video)

Learn how to paint Simba, the main character in Disney’s popular movie, The Lion King

“YA: Sharpie® Tile Art” – Wednesday, June 24 (pre-recorded video)

Using a Sharpie® marker and rubbing alcohol, create amazing designs on tiles.

“YA: Tie-Dye Sharpie® Shoes” – Tuesday, June 30 (pre-recorded video)

Using a Sharpie® marker, an old t-shirt or cloth shoes, and a little imagination, create one-of-a-kind wearable designs.

“YA: Let’s Learn Origami” – Tuesday, June 30 (pre-recorded video)

Discover how these delicate art forms are made by twisting and folding paper into unique shapes. Learn how to make whimsical shapes such as a heart box and an envelope.

For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office (281-633-4734).