Sens. Cruz Applauds Trump Administration’s Decision to Withdraw From the Open Skies Treaty, Calls for Further Action on Chinese Arms Control Exploitation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement applauding the Trump Administration’s decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies (OST):

“It was long past time for the United States to withdraw from this treaty and stop allowing Russia to use our skies to spy on the American people. President Trump’s decision to withdraw is a win for U.S. national security and American taxpayers, and a blow to President Putin’s espionage operations.”

He added:

“The world has changed since the Cold War, and these sorts of treaties that are built around the U.S. and Russia give Communist China a disproportionate advantage on the world stage.”

Sen. Cruz has been a leading advocate on efforts for the U.S. to withdraw from the OST. In 2017, he advanced language to the NDAA limiting funding for the treaty. In 2019, he introduced a resolution with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) calling for withdrawal. In March, he sent a letter with Sens. Cotton and Richard Burr (R-N.C.) calling on President Trump to withdraw.