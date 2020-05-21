Sen. Cruz Condemns China’s Moves to Deepen Control Over Hong Kong

‘Now the U.S. must stand strong with our allies and hold the line against the spread of communism’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement in response to an escalation by the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Republic of China to deepen their control over Hong Kong:

“The Chinese Communist Party is fast moving to end what is left of Hong Kong’s autonomy, stripping away essential freedoms from Hong Kong’s people. This is unacceptable and will require a reevaluation of U.S. policy if it is not immediately reversed. As I’ve long said, Hong Kong is the new Berlin, and now the U.S. must stand strong with our allies and hold the line against the spread of communism.”

In June 2019, Sen. Cruz introduced the Hong Kong Policy Reevaluation Act of 2019, to require the State Department to report on whether China was eroding Hong Kong’s economy, and altering U.S. policy if it was. A version of the bill was signed into law in November 2019 as part of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

In October 2019, as part of his Indo-Pacific ‘Friends and Allies’ tour, Sen. Cruz met with pro-democracy activists, dissidents, and protest leaders in Hong Kong and expressed his support for those fighting to protect Hong Kong’s autonomy, free speech, and basic human rights.

