Sen. Cruz Applauds Senate Confirmation of Rep. Ratcliffe for Director of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement applauding the confirmation of Rep. Ratcliffe as the Director of National Intelligence:

“I’m grateful the Senate has confirmed my friend John Ratcliffe to serve as the Director of National Intelligence. He has served the men and women of Texas with honor and distinction in the House, and I am confident he will continue to serve all Americans with those same qualities in his new role. We need strong leadership at the helm of our national intelligence community and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him to advance our interests and strengthen our national security.”