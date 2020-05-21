Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Launches Perry’s Steakhouse Online

Famous seven-finger-high pork chop is now available for nationwide shipping

HOUSTON (May 21, 2020) – Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is proud to announce the launch of Perry’s Steakhouse Online, allowing individuals from across the United States to ‘Chop ‘til you Drop.’ The famous seven-finger-high dinner-cut and lunch-cut pork chops are now available to be delivered to your door nationwide, via online ordering at https://shop.perryssteakhouse.com.

“We’ve received multiple requests from patrons who have moved away to areas without access to our restaurants, and have requested ways to enjoy our famous chop,” states Chris Perry, president and owner of Perry’s Restaurants. “Now, we can give those and others exactly what they want by extending the Perry’s Rare and Well Done® experience into homes. As a bonus, individuals and companies can send the chop as a gift to anyone, anywhere in the U.S.”

The new Perry’s Steakhouse Online offers a few different selections for orders. Patrons can order the seven-finger-high dinner-cut pork chop at one for $44, or two for $79; or, patrons can order the lunch-cut pork chop, which is approximately half the size of the seven-finger-high dinner-cut chop, at two chops for $49, or four for $89.

The signature sweet, smoky, sizzling chop is hand-selected, rubbed with proprietary seasoning and cured, then roasted on a rotisserie with pecan wood. To maintain the highest Perry’s quality, our products are expertly butchered, dry-rubbed and smoked to perfection before being carefully flash frozen. To help ensure orders arrive in excellent condition, the Perry’s pork chops ship fully cooked and frozen, with ice packs and separate steak butter container, in addition to thawing and heating instructions. Shipping options vary according to destination, and international shipping may be available. Patrons must order the chops online and choose their preferred delivery method, and all orders over $300 will receive complimentary, express shipping.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since it began as a butcher shop in Houston in 1979. An unexpected steakhouse specialty, Perry’s Famous Pork Chop is a mouth-watering chop measuring seven fingers high, just as the Perry’s Steakhouse began as a modest butcher shop more than 40 years ago.

For more information, please visit PerrysSteakhouse.com.

