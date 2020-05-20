Sen. Cruz, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Let States Approve and Distribute Diagnostic Tests During Public Health Emergency

Right to Test Act will address testing delays; allow states to more rapidly respond to evolving needs of their communities as America works to defeat COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As states begin to safely re-open and Americans return to work, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today introduced the Right to Test Act – legislation to let states approve and distribute diagnostic tests when the state or federal government has declared a public health emergency. Sens. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), and Mike Lee (R-Utah) are original cosponsors.

This legislation will empower states to reduce testing delays and more rapidly respond to the evolving health needs of their communities as they work to curb the spread of COVID-19 and future health threats.

“As states navigate the next steps in their response to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s essential that Congress remove bureaucratic barriers that limit the availability of tests,” Sen. Cruz said. “The Right to Test Act is a commonsense solution that will empower states to more effectively reduce the spread of this virus.”

“Testing is so important to getting the American economy booming again, and we can’t afford more bureaucratic setbacks when it comes to getting those tests to Americans and businesses,” Sen. Braun said. “I’m proud to add my name to Senator Cruz’s Right to Test Act to allow states to be agile in responding to their communities in a way the federal government cannot.”

“As we enter a new phase in our response to the coronavirus pandemic, strengthening testing capabilities remains a top priority,” Sen. Loeffler said. “The Right to Test Act will empower states to expand their diagnostic capacity in future pandemics without needless delay and will bolster America’s flexibility to provide tests for those who need them.”

“Our federal bureaucracy simply has not moved fast enough during this crisis,” Sen. Lee said. “We need to empower the creativity and of Americans to solve this crisis and allowing states to cut through regulatory delays will do just that.”

Read the full bill text here.

For COVID-19 information and additional resources, visit www.cruz.senate.gov/coronavirus/.