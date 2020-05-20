Sen. Cruz Applauds Senate Confirmation of Trey Trainor to Be a Member of the Federal Election Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Rules Committee, today issued the following statement after the Senate confirmed Trey Trainor to be a member of the Federal Election Commission (FEC):

“I’ve known Trey for more than two decades and, during that time, he has been a friend and an effective advocate for the rule of law. He is a Texan and a talented lawyer with deep experience in the issues he will face as a commissioner. Trey is a strong addition to the FEC, and I’m glad the Senate has confirmed him.”

During his self-quarantine, Sen. Cruz submitted a statement introducing Trainor to the Rules Committee in March. Read his full statement here.