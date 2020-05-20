SBA Disaster News Release – SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available to Texas Small Businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Small nonfarm businesses in the following counties are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought that occurred in the following primary counties in Texas, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

Declaration Number: 16457

Primary Counties: Brazoria, Fort Bend, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Matagorda, Willacy

Neighboring Counties: Austin, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Duval, Galveston, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, San Patricio, Waller and Wharton

Incident Type: Drought

Incident Date: Beginning Feb. 18, 2020

Deadline: 1/6/2021

Declaration Number: 16462

Primary Counties: Kleberg, Nueces and San Patricio

Neighboring Counties: Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Live Oak and Refugio

Incident Type: Drought

Incident Date: Beginning March 3, 2020

Deadline: 1/6/2021

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disasters and businesses directly impacted by the disasters,” Garfield said.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disasters not occurred.

“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disasters only and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an interest rate as low as 3.75 percent for businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years, and are available to small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship,” Garfield said.

By law, SBA makes economic injury available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The Secretary declared the declarations TX 16457 and TX 16462 on May 6, 2020.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the Secretary’s declaration. However, in drought disasters nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance.