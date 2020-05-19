YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites for the Week of May 18

YMCA of Greater Houston continues food distribution efforts with partners Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brighter Bites and Interfaith Ministries
YMCA of Greater Houston will be distributing food at the following sites for the week of May 18. The YMCA has partnered with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brighter Bites, Interfaith Ministries and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of families throughout the city.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has coordinated food distribution to date *Numbers to change weekly:
- Distributing at over 20 sites and five opportunity centers
- Distributed close to 5 million pounds of food in partnership with the Houston Food Bank and Brighter Bites
- Served over 347,000 individuals to date
Days, times and supplies vary for each distribution site and are subject to change. Please check the YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real time updates: https://www.ymcahouston.org/covid-19.
Monday
|Connect YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
6700 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston, TX 77074
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
1234 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Edgar A. Smith Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
14650 Highway 3
Webster, TX 77598
11 a.m. until supplies last
Tuesday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites
|*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA Hosted at North Houston Skate Park (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
12351 Kuykendahl Road
Houston TX 77067
11 a.m. until supplies last
|*East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School
(Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
6001 Gulf Freeway
Houston TX 77023
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Houston Texans YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
5202 Griggs Road
Houston TX 77021
11 a.m. until supplies last
Wednesday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites
|*Alief Family YMCA hosted at Alief ISD at Alief ISD Crump Stadium (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
12321 Alief Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77082
11 a.m. until supplies last
|M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
705 Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
15055 Wallisville Road
Houston TX, 77049
11 a.m. until supplies last
|YMCA International Services (Food Pantry)
Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|*Four Corners Community Center
(Kid’s Meals)
15700 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land TX 77498
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Thursday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites
|*East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School
(Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
6001 Gulf Freeway
Houston TX 77023
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
1234 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Edgar A. Smith Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
14650 Highway 3, Webster, TX 77598
11 a.m. until supplies last
|*Greater Grace Church (Food Distribution)
10800 Scott St
Houston, TX 77047
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Tellepsen Family YMCA (Food Pantry)
808 Pease St
Houston, TX 77002
1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park (Kid’s Meals)
Tom Wussow Park 500 Greens Rd.77060
9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Friday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites
|*Alief Family YMCA hosted at Alief ISD at Alief ISD Crump Stadium (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
12321 Alief Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77082
11 a.m. until supplies last
|M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
705 Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
11 a.m. until supplies last
|Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
15055 Wallisville Road
Houston TX, 77049
11 a.m. until supplies last
|YMCA International Services (Food Pantry)
Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|*Church Without Walls (Food Distribution)
5725 Queenston Blvd.
Houston, TX 77084
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday
|Woodlands Family YMCA at Shadowbend (Food Distribution)
6145 Shadowbend Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77381
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.