Unions Call for Action by Houston and Harris County Authorities as Eviction Proceedings Resume

As eviction proceedings resume today, following last week’s decision by the Texas Supreme Court to re-start the process of removing people from their homes in the midst of a historic pandemic, Houston-area unions called on Houston City Council and Harris County authorities to take immediate action to protect working families impacted by COVID-19.

Lacy Wolf, President of the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation said: “Unemployment has skyrocked in Harris County, and more people than ever are struggling to afford their rent. Our local leaders must step in now to ensure no one loses their home due to COVID-19.”

The Labor Federation and affiliated unions are calling for:

Harris County Commissioners to create a fund designed to provide direct cash assistance for rent, utilities, and other expenses to support Harris County residents impacted by COVID-19;

All Harris County Justice of the Peace Courts to postpone eviction hearings until July 25 to match protections with those provided by the CARES Act;

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo to advise the Justice of the Peace Courts to postpone evictions until July 25 if Justices do not do so on their own;

All Harris County Justice of the Peace Courts to require landlords in eviction cases to file an affidavit under penalty of perjury that they are not seeking to evict tenants from buildings protected from evictions under the CARES Act. (full list of protected properties here);

The City of Houston to pass an ordinance requiring landlords to give delinquent tenants a “notice of proposed eviction” before issuing a notice to vacate and a 60 day grace period for payment of back rent.

On May 13th, Houston’s $14.4 million rent relief fund was exhausted in only 90 minutes due to overwhelming demand. This, combined with the Texas Supreme Court’s decision last Thursday and the failure of federal authorities to pass meaningful relief, further emphasizes the critical need for immediate action by county and city authorities to ensure no one loses their home because of the pandemic.

——–

