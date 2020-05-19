Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Remembering the Lives Lost in Santa Fe Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement to honor the lives lost at Santa Fe High School two years ago:

“Two years ago, the community of Santa Fe was forever changed. A deranged student took the lives of eight students and two teachers and left many others badly wounded.

“While that day was darkened with heartbreak, it was also a day of incredible bravery and unity – from the first responders who rushed to the scene of the horrific shooting, to the students who tended to the wounds of their peers. In the days, weeks, and months after, the community of Santa Fe responded to an act of horrific evil with tremendous love and support for one another.

“Today, we honor the memory of the innocent souls who lost their lives and lift up the families, teachers, and students of Santa Fe who are mourning the loss of their loved ones and friends. There is no place for these violent attacks, especially not where children go to learn and grow. I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure schools have the support they need to keep our students safe.”