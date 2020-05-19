Another interesting week with the launch of phase two of Texas’ reopen of restaurants and bars. By Friday, all of our clients will officially be reopen for on-premise dining in some form or fashion, including Brennan’s of Houston welcoming guests for their signature Southern hospitality fine dining experience. Plenty more specials to look forward to for takeaway and Memorial Weekend as well, plus a reminder of other goodies you may have missed last week.

RESTAURANT REOPENS! 🍽 Brennan’s of Houston and Dish Society – Finn Hall are back at it this week

NEW RESTAURANT SPECIALS 🍗 Brennan’s / Introducing daily to-go specials Dish Society / New summer produce box Phat Eatery curry crawfish deals, BOGO dine-in entrees and free tee with deliveries

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SPECIALS 🍹 $6.50 margaritas at Molina’s Cantina Phat Eatery curry crawfish deals Dish Society brunch (2/25)



ICYMI…

New COCKTAIL KITS and BANANAS FOSTER KITS from Brennan’s 🍌

and from Brennan’s 🍌 ONLINE WINE CELLAR NOW OPEN for Brennan’s to-go patrons 🍷

Brennan’s to-go patrons 🍷 Welcome summer with PINTS OF HOUSEMADE ICE CREAM by Phat Eatery 🍨

by Phat Eatery 🍨 COMING SOON: Restaurants under construction… status update 🔨

Need more info? To streamline COVID-19 communications, I’m maintaining a real-time overview of ongoing restaurant activities (to-go services, curbside markets, charitable efforts, gift card info, etc), which you can find here.

5/19: Dish Society – Finn Hall

As of Tuesday, May 19, the last of Dish Society’s five locations is reopened, welcoming Downtown dwellers to its location inside of the popular food hall. Hours are currently limited to Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Note: All Dish Society locations are currently only seating on the patios at 50% and in accordance with TRA standards. Dish’s COVID-19 protocol here. Images here.

5/22: Brennan’s of Houston

3300 Smith Street, 713-522-9711

After playing it safe during Phase 1 or reopen, the Brennan’s team will now welcome dine-in guests beginning Friday, May 22, for the first weekend of reopen, Phase Two, which was announced May 18 and allows restaurants to operate dine-in service at 50% capacity. Reservations recommended via phone.

Hours Dining Room – Tue.-Sun.., 5-9 p.m. (Note: Sunday brunch resumes May 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.) To-Go – Tue.-Sun., 5-8 p.m. Beginning Memorial Day, Brennan’s will be temporarily closed on Mondays.

Online Wine Cellar – Brennan’s continues to keep its wine cellar open to the public for to-go ordering. Release here.

– Brennan’s continues to keep its wine cellar open to the public for to-go ordering. Release here. H-E-B Meals – Take-and-heat items still available until July and now available for curbside pick and delivery in addition to in-store purchase.

– Take-and-heat items still available until July and now available for curbside pick and delivery in addition to in-store purchase. Safety measures they’re implementing Enforcing strict sanitizing and cleaning standards in line with the TRA Restaurant Texas Promise. Single-use menus and digital wine list provided via QR code Reconfigured dining room layout with each table a minimum of 6′ apart. All team members will wear masks and complete regular health surveys as recommended by the TRA & CDC. Sanitation station for guests at entrance. Tables will be disinfected after each use. Guests requested to wear masks when not seated. Guests without reservation or early for reservation may be asked to wait outside or in courtyard.

Photos – Alex Brennan-Martin, owner; Restaurant options

🍗 NEW RESTAURANT SPECIALS

Brennan’s of Houston / New Weekly To-Geaux Specials

Each of Chef Joe Cervantez’ specials includes generous portions designed to feed two (or more!) Images here.

Friday / Blue Crab Stuffed Red Snapper For Two – Grilled whole snapper for two, stuffed with Creole crab meat dressing, with roasted garden vegetables and sundried tomato butter. $59

– Grilled whole snapper for two, stuffed with Creole crab meat dressing, with roasted garden vegetables and sundried tomato butter. $59 Saturday / Steak & Potatoes for Two – Wood-grilled cowboy ribeye with smoked Gouda au gratin potatoes and large Brennan’s chopped salad. $72.

– Wood-grilled cowboy ribeye with smoked Gouda au gratin potatoes and large Brennan’s chopped salad. $72. Sunday / Fried Chicken Dinner For Two – Whole Skillet Fried Chicken with Bacon Braised Collard Greens, Cornbread Muffins, and Buttermilk Whipped Potatoes, $39.

Phat Eatery

BOGO Entrees for Dine-in Customers – For a limited time, Phat Eatery is generously offering dine-in customers 1 free entrée with the purchase of another entrée. One promotion per table.

May 18-May 25: Malaysian Curry Crawfish Deals – New week, new specials on Chef Alex’s award-winning Malaysian curry crawfish: Mon.-Thu., $4.99/lb; Fri.-Mon., 2lb for $11.99, 5lb for $24.99 and 10lb for $45.99 with a complimentary bottle of locally brewed iBurn hot sauce. Limited supply. Pre-orders welcome. Images here.

New week, new specials on Chef Alex’s award-winning Malaysian curry crawfish: Mon.-Thu., $4.99/lb; Fri.-Mon., 2lb for $11.99, 5lb for $24.99 and 10lb for $45.99 with a complimentary bottle of locally brewed iBurn hot sauce. Limited supply. Pre-orders welcome. Images here. Free T-Shirt with Delivery Orders Over $50 – To thank patrons for their ongoing support, Phat Eatery will include a complimentary Good Vibes tee (designed by Chef Alex Au-Yeung) with direct delivery orders of $50 or more.

Dish Society / Virtual Produce Box Gets a Summer Makeover

Early on during the restaurant shutdown, Dish Society collaborated with with Atkinson Farms and its other local producer partners to provide fresh fruits and vegetables and locally raised meat and other pantry staples for curbside pickup and delivery, which has been a huge hit with customers across Houston. As the harvest seasons progress, the Virtual Produce Box is getting an update with beautiful early summer produce, including corner, summer squash . Images here.

🍹 MEMORIAL DAY

May 22-25: Phat Eatery / Malaysian Curry Crawfish Deals

Celebrate Memorial Weekend with a dish that perfectly represents our great melting pot: Chef Alex’s award-winning Malaysian curry crawfish. They’re on special once again with new deals: Fri.-Mon., 2lb for $11.99, 5lb for $24.99 and 10lb for $45.99 with a complimentary bottle of locally brewed iBurn hot sauce. Limited supply. Pre-orders welcome. Images here.

May 22-25: Molina’s Cantina / Memorial Weekend Margaritas

Honor those who served at Molina’s Cantina this holiday weekend while you kick back with $6.50 Molina’s Margaritas all day Saturday through Monday. Featuring 100% agave tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lime, simple. Shaken or frozen, it’s just a small way to honor, celebrate and raise a toast to those who’ve served this great country. Images here.

May 25: Dish Society / Memorial Day Brunch

In honor of the national day of remembrance, Dish Society will host a Monday brunch until 3 p.m. at all locations. Treat your favorite service member to a socially distanced farm-to-table meal on one of Dish Society’s patios, or order online for curbside takeaway or delivery. Images here.

ICYMI…

🍌 BRENNAN’S COCKTAIL KITS + BANANAS FOSTER KIT

Brennan’s of Houston / Classic Creole Cocktails + Bananas Foster At Home

Houston’s favorite Creole house has introduced kits to prepare a selection of their signature cocktails, as well as their famous flambeed dessert, Bananas Foster. They were a hit, so now they’re sticking around, available to add to your curbside pickup or delivery orders. Kits come complete with instructions and all the ingredients you need to prepare each recipe (the Bananas Foster kit even includes a lighter, lest you lack fire to torch your tableside treat.

Bananas Foster Kit – Flambee your own showstopping dessert at home! Includes ice cream, bananas, butter, rum, sugar, cinnamon and a lighter to flambee. $21. Images here.

– Flambee your own showstopping dessert at home! Includes ice cream, bananas, butter, rum, sugar, cinnamon and a lighter to flambee. $21. Images here. Creole Bloody Mary Kit – 200ml Tito’s Vodka, Brennan’s Creole Mary Mix and Garnishes (olives, limes, pickled okra), serves 3-4. $25. Images here.

– 200ml Tito’s Vodka, Brennan’s Creole Mary Mix and Garnishes (olives, limes, pickled okra), serves 3-4. $25. Images here. Brandy Milk Punch Kit – Brandy, Amaretto and Brennan’s Milk Punch Mix, serves 3-4. $25.

– Brandy, Amaretto and Brennan’s Milk Punch Mix, serves 3-4. $25. Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini Kit – 200ml Tito’s Vodka and Brennan’s Blueberry Lemon Mix, serves 3-4. $25.

– 200ml Tito’s Vodka and Brennan’s Blueberry Lemon Mix, serves 3-4. $25. Maple Old Fashioned – 100ml Maker’s Mark, Maker’s Mark maple syrup and Maker’s Mark Bitters, all delivered in a classy gift box. $25.

– 100ml Maker’s Mark, Maker’s Mark maple syrup and Maker’s Mark Bitters, all delivered in a classy gift box. $25. Mimosa Setup – 750ml sparkling wine and fresh-squeezed orange juice. $21. Images here.

🍷 BRENNAN’S ONLINE WINE CELLAR

Brennan’s of Houston / Time to Build Out Your Home Cellar

Since its 1967 opening, Brennan’s of Houston has evolved into the city’s premier destination for memorable dining served with true Southern hospitality, world-class wine list included. Due to world events, they are able to offer their wine cellar to their “To Geaux” customers. They’ve now created and launched a dedicated wine cellar website detailing more than 2000 selections in their wine portfolio, including rare and unique finds now available at incredible prices thanks to steep discounts (see pricing online). Customers can search and shop the portfolio by wine style, grape, region and vintage. Orders available for pick up Tue.-Sun., 5-8 p.m. with 24-hour notice. Valid ID required. All orders accompanied by mandatory $2.50 bag of pralines. Direct portfolio inquiries to Brennan’s of Houston Wine Guy, Marcus Gausepohl, at marcus@Brennanshouston.com. Release here. Image here.

🍨 PHAT EATERY’S HOUSEMADE ICE CREAM

NEW! Phat Eatery / Pints of Housemade Pandan + Durian Ice Cream

Phat Eatery’s creamy, dreamy ice creams are now available by the pint to enjoy at home, in two flavors! Available via online ordering for pickup and delivery.

Pandan Coconut with Curry Sprinkle – A creamy custard fragrant with pandan, known as the “vanilla” of Asia, and finished with a sprinkle of curry. $6/pint. Images here.

– A creamy custard fragrant with pandan, known as the “vanilla” of Asia, and finished with a sprinkle of curry. $6/pint. Images here. Creamy Durian – Made with the infamous Malaysian durian fruit, flavor is for durian fans and those durian curiosity alike since blending it into creamy ice cream subdues its intensity. $6/pint

🔨 RESTAURANTS COMING SOON

The Future Will Be Here… Someday!

