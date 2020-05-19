Fort Bend Christian Academy Selects Members for 2020-2021 Varsity Cheer Squad

Sugar Land, TX – Fort Bend Christian Academy selected members for its 2020-2021 Varsity Cheer Squad. Given this spring’s unique circumstances due to COVID-19, Athletic Director Kelly Carroll and Head Cheer Coach Angie Civalero created a virtual tryout process. Cheer candidates learned the required material, uploaded their tryout videos and received scores from an outside judges panel. While the process was different, it provided a fair and accurate way to assess skill level.

Coach Civalero, FBCA Theology teacher, will lead the team along with Chelsie Scheffer, FBCA Admissions Assistant, who will serve as the Assistant Cheer Coach. The Varsity Cheer Squad Captains are Kiley Blanchard (‘21) and Mandy Kamp (‘21). Team members include Abby Bray (‘24), McKenzie Brown (‘21), Brooke Coleman (‘23), Nicole Gikonyo (‘22), Elizabeth Ingraham (‘23), Lexi Rivers (‘22), Nina Singleton (‘23), and Kristy Volmert (‘24).

“I am so excited for this coming school year! The squad is in an excellent position to reach newer levels of athleticism and excellence,” said Coach Civalero. “Both captains are dedicated, hard-working cheerleaders who have the experience, drive, and ability to lead the team into an award-winning year. We can’t wait to get back into the gym and begin practicing for next year. Spirit and enthusiasm are high, and this group of girls is looking forward to leading the student body and promote school spirit!”

“This cheer squad is going to be an incredible representative of FBCA! I consider it a joy and an honor to get to be a part of the leadership of this team,” said Coach Scheffer.

