Houston Methodist West Hospital Resumes Services

HOUSTON – (May 18, 2020) — Houston Methodist West Hospital has reopened all services including its diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, procedural and surgical schedules that had previously been restricted due to coronavirus-related guidelines and Governor Abbott’s Executive Order. This resumption of services is in response to the state’s latest order allowing the resumption of non-COVID 19 medical procedures.

Houston Methodist West continued to perform critical surgeries while focusing on its COVID-19 response and has now resumed performing elective surgeries as of May 1. “Pausing our services was a necessary step in preparing to treat COVID-19 cases in our community. With proper planning we were able to implement safety procedures that protected our patients and employees,” said Wayne Voss, CEO of Houston Methodist West Hospital. “Now that the number of COVID-19 cases has stabilized in Harris County, we can begin to reopen various services to our patients and begin performing procedures that were delayed out of an abundance of caution.”

To protect both patients and employees, Houston Methodist West has implemented several new protocols:

Screening everyone upon arrival with temperature checks and exposure questionnaire

Ensuring patients and staff have additional appropriate PPE given the current environment and CDC recommendations

Implementing additional sanitation processes to disinfect all equipment and surfaces

Implementing virtual waiting rooms and staggered appointment times to minimize contact with others

Requiring masks for both patients and employees

Restricting visitors to only essential people needed to support or assist a patient

Voss said the hospital staff’s response to COVID-19 has been one of commitment and compassion. “The staff at Houston Methodist West has gone above and beyond to demonstrate their full commitment as caregivers to the community,” he said. “The use of their skills, expertise and positive attitude made all the difference as we worked to meet the challenges of COVID-19. Thanks to these efforts, and the community’s commitment to social distancing requirements, we are ready to see patients with other health care needs.”

