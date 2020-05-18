Five Cinco Ranch High Students Honored for Academic Excellence in Journalism  

KATY [May 18, 2020] – They are known as the “Best of the High School Press” and now five Cinco Ranch High School journalism students will be joining approximately 1,300 high school scholars and student journalists into the National Scholastic Press Association 2020 Journalism Honor Roll. Abigail Fosburgh, Celeste Hoover, Donovan Nichols, Esha Nigudkar and Avery Wang were the only students in the entire Katy area to receive the recognition, for their participation in the County Line newspaper and/or the Panorama yearbook publications.

“For these students, their passion and commitment to producing quality journalism in the County Line news magazine, online website, and the Panorama yearbook sets them apart,” said Ed Larsen, Cinco Ranch High School’s Student Publication Advisor and Academic UIL Coordinator. “This group excels in all their academic course work, as well as the newsroom at Cinco Ranch High School,” added Larsen.

In addition to serving for at least two years on a student media staff, either in broadcast, newspaper, magazine, online or yearbook, the students have earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale. All honor roll inductees will receive a certificate of recognition and will be listed in the associations “Best of the High School Press,” a yearly publication highlighting the winners in the association’s student media competitions.

NSPA provides training and recognition programs, which promote junior high and high school students to practice ethical journalism. The organization’s awards program also includes the Pacemaker Award, the nation’s preeminent publication honor. NSPA celebrates 100 years of service in 2021.