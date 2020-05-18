Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and Houston Texans partner for virtual graduation ceremony for senior Club members

HOUSTON, May 18, 2020 – The annual Houston Texans graduation ceremony for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) high school seniors went virtual this year to ensure the health and safety of all participants. The event takes place each May at the Houston Texans Teen Club in the Heights area, but the celebration on May 15 was all done via Zoom with 38 graduates and several Club directors joining in the video conference from their homes. Additionally, representatives from corporate partner Chevron and the Texans public relations staff joined in the conference, along with mascot TORO and members of the cheer team.

The “commencement” address was given by Texans cornerback Bradley Roby, who partnered with UnitedHealthcare in April to generously donate $20,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston for Covid relief. “I had a goal to get into the NFL, and the right people helped me achieve that,” said Roby. “My advice to seniors is to find someone you want to be like who can help you get to where you want to be. Stick next to them, whether it is someone from Boys & Girls Clubs or another mentor. Also remember to hang out with a good crowd, not a bad one.”

“The public health crisis has upended all normal activities, including high school seniors attending their own graduation ceremonies,” says Kevin Hattery, President and CEO. “This rite of passage is normally a time of celebration for our high school graduating Boys & Girls Club members, but this year’s event with our valued partner, the Houston Texans, had a different look and feel. Since we cannot physically be together at the Houston Texans Teen Club, the Houston Texans organization enthusiastically volunteered to provide a special virtual send-off via Zoom that each graduate is sure to remember for years to come.”

Three teen Club members, all juniors, received Chevron Service Pantry Awards for their dedicated community service in leading the Houston Texans Teen Club Chevron Market Pantry, which provides food to families in need. The awardees included Julian Davenport (third place), Elijah Silas (second place) and Antonia Villanueva (first place). Each student will receive a custom Houston Texans jersey and an iPad.

Comments from seniors include:

“I’m just happy it’s over and that we all made it through this difficult time. Before I came to Boys & Girls Clubs, I was somewhat antisocial, but they placed opportunities in my life that I am very grateful for. It’s great to show our parents and others what we’ve accomplished.” – Brianna

“I thank God that I’m here and have made it through thanks to Boys & Girls Clubs and people like Marcus (Twine) and Carla (Jones-Adams) who were there for me at the Houston Texans Teen Club. I also thank my family. I’m really happy.” – CJ

“Congratulations to all of the seniors. We overcame many obstacles over the years, and I pray you achieve all your goals. You are thinkers and movers and shakers in this world. Stay motivated and strong-headed going forward.” – Leyha Williams, 2020 Chevron Youth of the Year Winner

Hattery noted that normally a Texans player presents each graduate with a special BGCGH basket and a certificate in person. However, with the Covid pandemic, individuals and organizations have had to adapt to new platforms and protocols. Boys & Girls Clubs will mail a special gift to each graduating senior.

For more information on how to be a part of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston or to learn about programs, go to www.bgcgh.org.

