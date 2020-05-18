BARBARA BUSH HOUSTON LITERACY FOUNDATION AND RELIANT TEAM UP TO FIGHT THE SUMMER LEARNING SLIDE

More than a dozen organizations receive vouchers for books and learning essentials to support disadvantaged children during COVID-19

HOUSTON – The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation (Foundation) and Reliant have teamed up to provide $30,000 in vouchers for books and other learning essentials to more than a dozen Houston-area organizations who serve disadvantaged children. The voucher initiative will help mitigate summer learning loss and support at-home learning. This joint effort is an extension of the HTX Reads Book Drive hosted by the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Ladies For Literacy Guild in partnership with Reliant and the Houston Rockets Women’s Organization.

“Reliant is passionate about supporting youth in our community, and we can make a real difference by putting books in children’s hands,” said Elizabeth Killinger, Reliant President. “With school closures and the learning impacts felt nationwide due to COVID-19, our continued partnership with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation is more important than ever.”

This donation comes on the heels of Reliant’s $300,000 donation to Houston-area COVID-19 relief initiatives to protect frontline workers and those adversely impacted by the pandemic and the Foundation’s donation of 100,000 new books to HISD students.

“Children of low-income families typically experience annual summer learning loss,” said Dr. Julie Baker Finck, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation President. “However, experts anticipate the ‘learning slide’ will be exacerbated by school closures that began in March due to the coronavirus. It is critical – now more than ever – to empower children with books in the home and equip families with resources to help continue learning.”

Organizations that will benefit from this donation include: Adult Education Center, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., BakerRipley, Bear Creek United Methodist Church, Books Between Kids, Children’s Museum of Houston, EastSide University, Harris County Public Library – Curiosity Cruiser, Houston Area Urban League, Houston Public Library Foundation, HYPE Freedom School, Inc., iWRITE Nonprofit Organization, Legacy Community Health, Inc., Memorial Assistance Ministries, New Hope Housing, Inc, Reach Out and Read at Children’s Learning Institute of UT Health, The Alliance, The Kids’ Reading Room, Wesley Community Center and Women’s Storybook Project of Texas.

“This gift will allow us to mail new books to families participating in virtual Read and Rise Family Literacy workshops” said John Robinson, Houston Area Urban League Education Director. “We are continuing to provide parents and caregivers in 17 early childhood centers and elementary schools virtual workshops around the common goal of developing literacy skills in young children. Sending them books will go a long way in helping them utilize the skills they are learning through the workshops to support their child’s healthy development and learning.”

In addition to helping provide books and essential supplies to underserved families, the Foundation has also launched #WeRead, a virtual read aloud initiative encouraging children and families to read together. #WeRead also provides resources and tips for parents and educators to help support a child’s literacy development at home.

About the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation is a charitable organization formed by Neil and Maria Bush to carry forth First Lady Barbara Bush’s legacy in the literacy cause and to focus deeply on breaking the intergenerational cycle of low literacy in the Bush family’s hometown. Founded on Mrs. Bush’s belief, “If you help a person to read, then their opportunities in life will be endless,” the Barbara Bush Foundation’s mission is to improve lives through the power of literacy – the ability to read, write, speak clearly, and think critically.

The Foundation serves as the champion across the Greater Houston area for the literacy cause, raising awareness for the value and importance of literacy, mobilizing volunteers and resources to build critical capacity of community-based literacy providers, and investing in local literacy programs and services that support children and families to develop strong literacy skills for success. For more information, visit www.bushhoustonliteracy.org or follow us on Facebook at @bushhoustonlit,, Twitter @bushhoustonlit, Instagram @bushhoustonlit.

About Reliant

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to more than 3.7 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.