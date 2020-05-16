Olson Takes Stand Against Reckless Liberal Wish List

Washington, DC — Congressman Pete Olson (TX-22) today voted against a $3 trillion partisan spending bill that will not responsibly give American families the help they need. The 1,800-page bill, deceptively packaged by House Democrats as COVID-19 economic aid, was drafted without Republican input and contained numerous provisions unrelated to COVID-19.

“During a global crisis, the American people deserve and expect a government that responds thoughtfully and responsibly,” Olson stated. “This radical, partisan wish list is a Trojan horse loaded with liberal goals: throwing open the doors of our nation’s prisons, dumping money into sanctuary cities and setting up our elections for massive fraud. I am committed to developing responsible aid targeted to the pandemic and will continue every effort to work with my colleagues across the aisle to help American workers and families struggling in these challenging times.”

The bill proposed by House Democrats included the following:

Anti-Work Provisions

Will make economic recovery more difficult by making it more profitable for individuals not to work

Prisoner Release

Provides get-out-of-jail free cards for certain prisoners, including:

Those within one year of release Prisoners over 50 Juveniles Inmates with health conditions

Includes $250M in spending to reintegrate ex-prisoners into society

Incentives for Illegal Immigration

Awards federal funding to sanctuary cities

Requires review of those detained by ICE so certain illegal immigrants can be released

Prevents the deportation of illegal immigrants

Authorizes illegal immigrants to work during this crisis

Allows illegal immigrants to collect Economic Impact Payments

Wasteful Spending

Provides funding to matters unrelated to combatting COVID-19 including:

$125M to National Science Foundation $50M to Legal Services Corporation $50M to the EPA in “environmental justice grants” $40M to U.S. Geological Survey $10M to National Endowment of the Arts $10M to National Endowment of the Humanities



Wholesale Election Law Changes