May 15, 2020 – HOUSTON, TEXAS – The Harris County Flood Control District is tracking and monitoring a strong storm system that will develop over Texas this weekend, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall possibly resulting in street flooding and rises in area creeks and bayous.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches will likely be over much of the area with isolated totals of 6 inches possible. Residents should closely monitor weather forecasts, creek and bayou levels, and roadway conditions over the next 24 hours. While there is a low potential for heavy rainfall this afternoon, the greatest threat for heavy rains to impact Harris County will be generally from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Flood Control District staff are monitoring the developing weather situation in close coordination with the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the National Weather Service. District staff will actively operate and monitor the weather situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic adhering to recommended social distancing and hygiene suggestions from the CDC and public health authorities. Our field crews and construction contractors are also working leading up to the onset of rain to ensure our channels are clear and functioning.

The District encourages residents to create an account and sign up for rainfall and water level alerts at fwsalerts.org. FWS Alerts allow residents to customize the sensors they receive alerts from and choose to receive them via text, email, or both.

Residents are also encouraged to take the following precautions when heavy rainfall and potential flooding is expected:

. Make sure storm drains and culverts are clear from debris. Clogged drains and culverts can prevent water from traveling to the bayous and tributaries, causing street flooding, and possible house flooding, depending on the amount of rain we receive.

. In areas that normally experience flooding, move vehicles to driveways or in parking garages as the storm approaches.

. Move emergency supplies and valuables to a high, dry place in your residence.

. Never drive into high water. Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Less than two feet of water can float and wash away a vehicle. Be especially cautious at underpasses and at night when water across roadways can be difficult to see.

. Refrain from discarding debris in area bayous, streams and ditches. Debris should be put in trash bins and then brought inside into garages or backyards, away from drainage ditches and storm sewers.

. Monitor rainfall and creek and bayou levels at harriscountyfws.org.

. View the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management disaster preparedness resources at readyharris.org.

. Carry flood insurance. Residents should contact their insurance agent for more information about purchasing flood insurance, or visit the National Flood Insurance Program at fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program or call 1-888-379-9531. Please keep in mind that new insurance policies take 30 days to go into effect.

ABOUT THE HARRIS COUNTY FLOOD CONTROL DISTRICT

The Harris County Flood Control District provides flood damage reduction projects that work, with appropriate regard for community and natural values. With more than 1,500 bayous and creeks totaling approximately 2,500 miles in length, the Flood Control District accomplishes its mission by devising flood damage reduction plans, implementing the plans and maintaining the infrastructure. For more information about the Flood Control District, visit www.hcfcd.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @HCFCD for all the latest #HCFCDnews.