Severe Weather, Potential Flooding Expected Saturday

What is the danger?

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) is monitoring potential severe weather beginning Saturday that could cause flooding in the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Harris County from 4:00 a.m. Saturday through 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to the NWS, a complex of thunderstorms is expected to move from west to east across Harris County beginning Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated totals of more than 6 inches are possible. Areas that experience heavy rainfall of more than 3 inches in a short period of time could see potential street flooding. Rises on area creeks and bayous may be possible.

What you should do:

STAY HOME

Stay home during severe weather, when possible.

DRIVE SAFE

If you must drive, stay safe: NEVER drive into flooded roadways. It only take 6 inches of moving water to move a vehicle. Have lights and wipers on. SLOW DOWN and allow extra braking distance.



IF THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS!

Postpone outdoor activities.

If you are outside during a thunderstorm, seek shelter immediately. Go inside a building or covered structure. Avoid trees and metal objects if shelter is not available.



BE INFORMED

Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID19 updates.

Where you can learn more: