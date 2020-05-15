How Can You Find a High-Quality Educational Livestream?

Educational livestreaming is a great way to maximize your learning options, especially if you’re not currently in high school or college. However, it’s important that you only attend high-quality livestreams. Because livestreams are more available than ever before, it’s easier for people to set them up and start streaming, even if they aren’t actually qualified. Here’s how you can make sure you’re attending a high-quality livestream.

Note Where the Person Is Livestreaming

Where is the person broadcasting their livestream? Is it on YouTube? Twitch? Directly to their website? If someone’s broadcasting to a widely-available platform like YouTube, you can often check the person’s subscriber count and previous streams, which can make it easier to see whether the person has any real knowledge. If the person’s broadcasting only to their website, you might want to look at engagement and the amount of comments on blog posts and social media posts.

See the Streamer’s Credentials

Does the streamer in question have any credentials that would make them a good person to receive information from? For example, if you’re attending an educational livestream about calculus, you may want to see whether the person in question has any educational credentials, like holding a degree in calculus or teaching calculus at a university. These credentials can show that someone’s really put thought and effort into their work.

Get Information About Any Companies Backing the Streamer

What companies are sponsoring the streamer in the livestream? If you’re watching a livestream that’s run by a competent and well-known company, like the OneClass livestream, you’re more likely to get high-quality education than if you’re watching a livestream that’s just an individual offering information. See whether the person who’s streaming mentions any company in connection with the livestream, or whether any company has its branding on the livestream.

Conclusion

Overall, it’s extremely important that you make sure you’re attending a high-quality livestream, rather than just any livestream that comes around. If you look into a low-quality livestream, you run the risk of taking in information that’s simply untrue. Getting the best information online isn’t impossible; you just have to know how to do it. Consider these points next time you run into an online livestream you’re interested in attending.