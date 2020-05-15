Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and the Energy Corridor District Convene Virtual Small Business Roundtable

May 15, 2020

(Houston, TX) – Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07) and Elijah Williams, Executive Director of the Energy Corridor District, convened a virtual roundtable with small business owners from the West Houston area. Restaurateurs, hoteliers, medical professionals, and real estate professionals shared their stories of the COVID-19 pandemic, including their experiences navigating federal relief programs and their concerns and expectations on reopening the economy.

“I was glad to have the opportunity to visit with businesses across the energy corridor and I am thankful to Elijah Williams and the Energy Corridor District for making it possible to connect with this diverse group. It is important for me to hear from the many people impacted about their experiences and their questions that remain unanswered so I can bring them to the Congress and share then with partners in our community,” said Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher. “I look forward to continuing these important discussions, working with business owners and partners in the community as we move forward together during these challenging times.”

“This convening of a small group of business owners and leaders from across the District could not come at a more important time,” said Elijah Williams, Executive Director, Energy Corridor District. “I would like to thank Congresswoman Fletcher for participating and District businesses for candidly sharing their stories about their ability to operate and remain viable during the current health and economic crisis. As a District, we want to ensure that the challenges faced by our business community are at the forefront of our elected leaders’ thoughts as they advocate for viable solutions to help us move forward. I believe this roundtable was a step in that direction.”

###

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher represents Texas’ Seventh Congressional District, in the greater Houston area. Congresswoman Fletcher serves on the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. She chairs the Science Committee’s Subcommittee on Energy.