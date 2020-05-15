Comptroller’s Associate Deputy for Tax Wins Prestigious Award for Leadership and Service

(AUSTIN) —Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced today that Karey Barton, Associate Deputy Comptroller for Tax, won the Federation of Tax Administrator’s (FTA) Harley T. Duncan award for leadership and service.

The award is presented annually to an individual who has demonstrated sustained and significant service in the practice and administration of state taxes.

“Karey’s ability and commitment are major assets to this agency and to the industries and taxpayers of our state,” Hegar said. “He is absolutely essential to our operations, and I am proud and grateful to know him. I can think of no other person in Texas state government who better deserves this award.”

As the agency’s associate deputy for tax since 2015, Barton has full responsibility for more than $50 billion in annual tax collections that support Texas state government. He has established specialized audit teams, including experienced auditors, tax policy staff and hearings attorneys, for specific industries such as telecommunications and oil and gas production.

Under his leadership, the agency has exceeded legislative performance benchmarks, while also reducing the agency’s inventory of contested cases from about 2,700 in fiscal year 2016 to 1,800 in fiscal 2019.

Barton has also been a frequent speaker on state and local tax issues, presenting at the Institute for Professionals in Taxation, the Council on State Taxation, the Texas Society of CPAs and multiple Western States regional FTA conferences.

This is Barton’s second stint at the Comptroller’s office. He began his career here in 1985 and served the agency for almost 15 years, rising to senior positions including assistant chief revenue estimator and manager and director of the agency’s tax policy division. Barton left the agency in 2000 and entered the private sector, providing tax consulting services and legislative, regulatory and policy analysis to many types of businesses.